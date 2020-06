WWE Hall of Famer Edge has shared graphic photos from his recent surgery on Instagram.

He captioned the photos, "Some folks have asked if my injury is part of a storyline. It's not. I wish it was. Here's what a torn triceps looks like. Elbow Tartare. Now, nose to the grindstone."

As noted, Edge suffered a torn triceps during the Backlash taping, in a match against Randy Orton. Orton ended up winning The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.

Below are the photos: