WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be appearing during tonight's taped RAW broadcast on the USA Network.

Today marks 22 years since Edge made his WWE TV debut, and tonight on RAW he will give an update on his future.

"June 22, 1998 I made my @WWE televised debut. Tonight, on #RAW exactly 22 years later, I update everyone on my future," Edge wrote.

As noted, tonight's RAW will also feature WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appearing to declare Randy Orton as the greatest wrestler ever after Orton's recent win over Edge in "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at WWE Backlash.

It's likely that Edge will be appearing via satellite. He suffered a torn triceps during the Backlash taping and it was noted last week that he has already had surgery, and was back at home doing rehab on the injury.

Below is Edge's full tweet: