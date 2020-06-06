- In the above video, WWE stars Otis, Lacey Evans, Drew McIntyre, and more WWE Superstars reveal what they think are the greatest matches in WWE history.
- El Hijo del Fantasma's mother got a tattoo to celebrate him winning the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.
El Hijo del Fantasma won the title this past week on NXT after defeating Drake Maverick.
Below is a photo of the tattoo:
.@hijodelfantasma's #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Championship victory meant a lot, not just to him, but his mother as well. ?? ?? ?? https://t.co/WKopRHfH0G— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 7, 2020
- Sheamus was one of many WWE stars to wish WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, a happy birthday.
He tweeted, "Happy Birthday to my fellow Celt @DMcIntyreWWE. Drinks on Noel and free driving lessons on me"
Below you can see his tweet:
Happy Birthday to my fellow Celt @DMcIntyreWWE. Drinks on Noel and free driving lessons on me ?? pic.twitter.com/48hq6kNRES— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 7, 2020