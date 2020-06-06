- In the above video, WWE stars Otis, Lacey Evans, Drew McIntyre, and more WWE Superstars reveal what they think are the greatest matches in WWE history.

- El Hijo del Fantasma's mother got a tattoo to celebrate him winning the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

El Hijo del Fantasma won the title this past week on NXT after defeating Drake Maverick.

Below is a photo of the tattoo:

- Sheamus was one of many WWE stars to wish WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, a happy birthday.

He tweeted, "Happy Birthday to my fellow Celt @DMcIntyreWWE. Drinks on Noel and free driving lessons on me"

Below you can see his tweet: