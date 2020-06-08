Elias is currently out of action with a torn pectoral muscle.

WWE issued a storyline update on Elias this past week, noting that he suffered the tear and broken ribs during the hit & run angle with Jeff Hardy two weeks ago on SmackDown. Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com now reports that the torn pectoral muscle injury is real, and Elias is on the shelf. It was noted that Elias was written off TV with the angle.

Elias defeated King Baron Corbin in a tournament match for the Intercontinental Title on the May 15 SmackDown. He was to face AJ Styles in the semi-finals, but WWE did the hit & run angle and Styles ended up getting a bye. Styles will face Daniel Bryan in the finals for the vacant Intercontinental Title on this week's SmackDown.

There's no word yet on when Elias will be back, but it was noted that he will likely be out of action for months.