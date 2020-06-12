- Below is the latest edition of WWE Supercut, featuring every Superstar to pin John Cena. The compilation runs for almost 4 minutes and features everyone who has pinned Cena in his 18 year WWE career, from Chris Jericho to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero to Heath Slater, John Laurinaitis, Lord Tensai, Brock Lesnar and more.

- WWE stock was up 1.48% today, closing at $44.47 per share after opening at $44.67. Today's high was $45.58 and the low was $43.13.

- Panic At The Disco's "The Greatest Show" single is the official theme song for Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, as seen in the video below.

In more news from WWE Music, the band Alter Bridge has published their favorite WWE Superstar theme songs on their official "To The Ring" playlist on Apple Music. You can also see the link to that playlist in the tweet below. The band has provided songs to several WWE Superstars and shows over the years, including WWE Hall of Famer Edge. They also once appeared on RAW with Edge.