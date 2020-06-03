WWE will be taping two weeks television next week, heading into the Backlash pay-per-view.

The post-Backlash episodes of RAW and SmackDown will be taped before the pay-per-view. WWE did the same with WrestleMania this past April where they taped the post-WrestleMania 36 episode of RAW before recording most of the pay-per-view.

Below is the WWE television taping schedule for next week. Talent will get the following week off, with the next set of television tapings taking place the week of June 22nd.

* Sunday, June 7th: NXT Takeover: In Your House pay-per-view

* Monday, June 8th: WWE will tape that night's RAW, the SmackDown episode airing on June 12th and that week's 205 Live & Main Event.

* Tuesday, June 9th: WWE will tape the RAW airing on June 15th, SmackDown airing on June 19th, as well as that week's 205 Live & Main Event.

* Wednesday, June 10th: WWE will tape two weeks of NXT, with that evening's episode as well as the following week's show.

* Sunday, June 14th: WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Performance Center.