As previously reported, the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view now has the tagline, "The Horror Show."

The event will featured Braun Strowman defending the Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt in a cinematic match, which was first reported by Ringside News.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that the plan is to have various spots and storytelling telling of their past to the present. They want to go back to what made the Boneyard match special "but in a Bray Wyatt kind of way." Wyatt is said to be heavily involved in creating this match along with Jeremy Borash. Triple H will be involved as well when it comes time to film along with a few others. They are trying to keep this shoot close to the vest.

Locations are being scouted for filming as this will be another overnight shoot outdoors. Michael P.S. Hayes, who was involved with some of the other cinematic matches, won't be involved as he is having hip surgery, although he may have some input into putting together the story.

One source noted to me that this will be a cross between a Terminator and a horror movie, noting Bray's ability to always revive himself. The plan is for the match to be more action packed than Wyatt's "Firefly Funhouse" match against John Cena at WrestleMania this past April.

Extreme Rules: The Horror Show will air live on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.