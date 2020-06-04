WWE has restarted training this week for new recruits, albeit online.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that WWE recruits are doing video class training with their coaches. They apparently are watching old matches and critiquing them.

The training sessions do not include all the recruits at once. They have been broken up throughout the day to get more people involved with different trainers.

From what I've been told, the classes are only for newer recruits. Talent that have been in the crowd at the WWE television tapings are not partaking in these classes.

As previously reported, the state of Florida is moving into Phase Two of Governor Ron DeSantis' three-step plan to reopen business the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gyms and fitness studios were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity last month, however WWE has yet to resume training at the Performance Center.