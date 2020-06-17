As previously reported, WWE is taping a lot of television today after Tuesday's tapings were cancelled due to a developmental talent testing positive for COVID-19.

WWE will be taping next week's RAW, Main Event and 205 Live today. The company will then tape tonight's NXT as well as next week's show from Full Sail University. PWInsider first reported today's schedule.

Wrestling Inc. has also received the taping schedule through the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Please note that these are subject to change, but this is the current schedule:

Fri 6/26: That night's SmackDown (via PWInsider)

Mon 6/29: Raw (6/29), Smackdown (7/3), Main Event and 205 Live

Tue 6/30: Raw (7/6), Smackdown (7/10), Main Event and 205 Live

Wed 7/1: NXT (7/1) and 7/8)

Mon 7/13: Raw (7/13), Smackdown (7/17), Main Event and 205 Live

Tue 7/14: NXT (7/15)

Sun 7/19: Extreme Rules PPV Live

Mon 7/20: Raw (7/20), Smackdown (7/24), Main Event and 205 Live

Tue 7/21: Raw (7/27), Smackdown (7/31), Main Event and 205 Live

Wed 7/22: NXT (7/22 and 7/22)

Update 6/7 12:30 pm: The SmackDown tapings scheduled for today have been moved to June 26th.