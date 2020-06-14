Tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view will take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Remember to join us for live coverage at 6pm ET, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.
Below is the current card for tonight:
WWE Title Match
Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
Handicap Match for the WWE Universal Title
The Miz and John Morrison vs. Braun Strowman (c)
RAW Women's Title Match
Nia Jax vs. Asuka (c)
Triple Threat for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles
The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Andrade vs. Apollo Crews (c)
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy