Tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view will take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Remember to join us for live coverage at 6pm ET, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the current card for tonight:

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Handicap Match for the WWE Universal Title

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Andrade vs. Apollo Crews (c)

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy