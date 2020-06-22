WWE NXT Superstar, Finn Balor, took to Instagram to reveal that his father overcame multiple hurdles to celebrate Father's Day this year, including recently beating COVID-19.

In the video Balor posted, you can see his father laying in a hospital bed after his battle with Coronavirus. He puts up the "too sweet" hand gesture and says, "I want to fight Brock Lesnar. I'm going to beat the crap out of him."

Balor also captioned the video, "In less than a year he had a triple heart by pass, a replaced hip and beat Covid-19. Brock Lesner is next #happyfathersday."

Balor, the first Universal Champion in WWE history, challenged Brock for the title at the Royal Rumble 2019 pay-per-view in a match highly regarded by fans and critics. He has since been moved to the NXT roster and is currently in a program where he could potentially become the first simultaneous NXT North American and World Champion.

You can see Balor's full Instagram post below: