Finn Balor now has his eye on Keith Lee and his WWE NXT North American Title.

Tonight's NXT episode saw Balor defeat Cameron Grimes, in a rematch from Grimes' recent win thanks to an assist from Damian Priest. Balor, who defeated Priest at "Takeover: In Your House" on Sunday, addressed Lee after the match and said he's won a lot of titles but not the NXT North American Title. Balor then warned Lee that he's coming for the strap.

Lee took to Twitter after the show and responded to Balor's threat.

"Not gonna lie....I wanted to make certain the ladies would be okay. I know Mia is. Candice on the other hand.... [dizzy face emojis] But I see you Prinxe. And I read you loud and clear. Consider me intrigued," Lee wrote.

Lee was referring to tonight's opener, which saw he and girlfriend Mia Yim lose to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae after a finish that saw Lee try to tend to LeRae after Gargano dropped Lee on his wife with a DDT.

On a related note, Lee may have his eye on NXT Champion Adam Cole in hopes of becoming a dual champion. Lee, who retained his title over Gargano at "Takeover: In Your House" on Sunday, approached The Undisputed Era before tonight's opening match and said maybe he knows what his next move is now, while looking at Cole and the title. Cole walked off and told Lee not a chance.

Stay tuned for updates on Balor vs. Lee and a possible Lee vs. Cole feud. Below are a few shots from tonight's related segments: