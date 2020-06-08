- Finn Balor set a record at last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event with the win over Damian Priest as he picked up his 11th career Takeover win, the most of any other competitor. You can see footage from Balor vs. Priest above.

Balor's other 10 Takeover wins came against Johnny Gargano, Matt Riddle, Samoa Joe twice, Kevin Owens, Tyler Breeze, Neville, The Ascension (teaming with Hideo Itami), plus the two bouts in the 2015 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at "Takeover: Respect" as he and Joe defeated The Revival and then the team of Baron Corbin & Rhyno.

- NXT General Manager William Regal was the man who did the retro-style voiceovers during "Takeover: In Your House" last night, similar to the old WWE ads with WWE Hall of Famer Lord Alfred Hayes. Regal took to Twitter after the show and thanked everyone.

"Thank you to everyone who watched @WWENXT #TakeoverInYourHouse. It never becomes redundant keep saying this as I mean it with all my heart, thank you very much indeed to all the incredible competitors and crew who make NXT so special," Regal wrote.