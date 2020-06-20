- Above, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics made an appearance on UpUpDownDown and each announced a new project they're working on. For Kay, it's more IGTV on her Instagram while Royce is starting up her own YouTube channel to show off her cooking challenges.

- WWE Network News is reporting WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is going to be the next guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions podcast. The show is set to air on the WWE Network on Sunday, June 28.

- Through his own apparel line, PEA&K, Finn Balor is selling a Black Lives Matter t-shirt where one-hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to the NAACP.

"The message is very simple," Balor wrote. "Black lives matter. Until there is equality for everyone, there is equality for no one."