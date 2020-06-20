Former ECW star C.W. Anderson (Chris Wright) has announced he's retiring from wrestling.

Anderson made his retirement announcement on Facebook on June 19.

In the video, he stated that "as far as C.W. Anderson and professional wrestling is concerned, he's done." He also said that 27 years later, he's become "no one knows who I am C.W. Anderson."

C.W. Anderson wrestled in ECW from 1999 to 2001. He had several matches in WWE on Velocity and ECW (one match against CM Punk) before his release in 2007.

He wrestled in several other promotions such as MLW, Vanguard Championship Wrestling, NWA Charlotte, GSW German Stampede Wrestling, and X3 Wrestling.

One of his most recent matches was on the March 3 edition of NWA Power, where he and Caleb Konley defeated The Dawsons.

Below you can watch the full video: