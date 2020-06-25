Impact Wrestling parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment has named Jaime Pollack as the new Chief Revenue Officer of the Fight Media Group, a division of Anthem.

Pollack will oversee all revenue generation for Fight Media Group, which includes the Fight Network and Impact. He will be based in Los Angeles and will report directly to Ed Nordholm.

Pollack previously worked for UFC for more than a decade.

"Jaime truly has a wide breadth of experience in all facets of the sports spectrum — from the cutting-edge realm of esports to the most popular mixed martial arts promotion in the world," Nordholm said in a press release. "He brings an incredible pedigree to the table, having forged worldwide success with major brands such as the UFC and Activision Blizzard. This unique skill set could not be more relevant today and, as Fight Media Group continues to grow and expand, his unparalleled expertise and diverse network of connections in these arenas will accelerate our revenue growth."

Below is the full press release sent to us today, which includes comments from Pollack: