- Former WWE Divas Championship Barbie Blank, f.k.a. Kelly Kelly, revealed on Instagram recently that she got engaged to Joe Coba. She noted that she met her future husband last year at a dog park and knew it was love at first sight.

"The day we met we were inseparable, You are the most beautiful, handsome, loving, compassionate, caring , giving the most protecting and supporting I mean I can't even put into words everything you are to me," Blank wrote. "You are my soulmate the one God knew I was meant to be with he brought us together that day in the dog park and let fate do the rest as tears stream down my face as I write this I get to marry the man of my dreams.

"I always say to everyone I truly believe that everything happens for a reason and I believe everything in my life has happened to lead me to you. Thank you for being my rock and my best friend your my shoulder to cry on, your my hero in every way possible the man you are is the man that I want our kids to be just like, you are the epitome of ultimate man," adding that Coba made the engagement "one I could if only imagined in my dreams, you are truly my dream come true my real life Prince Charming I love you more than you'll ever know."

Blank left WWE in 2012 and has since made a few appearances for the company. She most recently wrestled in the women's Royal Rumble match this past January.

- Through this Sunday you can get 30% off orders and 20% off championship belt replicas at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link.

- NXT star Chelsea Green and NXT backstage announcer McKenzie Mitchell recently shared photos from their respective beach photo shoots on Instagram. You can check out some of the photos below: