FS1 will broadcast the 2008 Royal Rumble on Tuesday, June 23 before WWE Backstage.

The Royal Rumble took place on January 27, 2008, at Madison Square Garden.

The lineup included:

* Ric Flair vs. MVP (Career Threatening Match)

* JBL vs. Chris Jericho

* Edge (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (World Heavyweight Championship Match)

* Randy Orton (c) vs. Jeff Hardy (WWE Championship Match)

* 30-Man Royal Rumble Match

John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, The Great Khali, Tommy Dreamer, Batista, Kane, Mick Foley, Roddy Piper, and The Miz were just a few who were in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match.

Before tonight's episode of WWE Backstage, FS1 aired WWE's first-ever all women's pay-per-view WWE Evolution. WWE Evolution took place on October 28, 2018.