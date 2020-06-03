Multiple matches were announced for next week's AEW Dynamite. After getting into another altercation with The Butcher and The Blade tonight it was announced FTR will make their in-ring debut against them on next week's show.

AEW TNT Champion Cody will continue to defend his title and is set to take on Private Party's Marq Quen.

Below is the rest the Dynamite lineup:

* FTR vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara

* Cody vs. Marq Quen (AEW TNT Championship)

* Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

It was also announced, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will wrestle for the first time on AEW Dark. An opponent has yet to be named.