During an interview with TPA Talks, the current mayor of Knox County, Glenn Jacobs, formerly known as Kane with the WWE, talked about taxes, coronavirus, politics in wrestling and his opinion on Donald Trump. Jacobs also talked about the on-going issues regarding racism in the United States, sharing a story about traveling while with the WWE and experiencing racism with his travel partner.

"One of my travel partners for years was D-Lo Brown, and even Mark Henry and Dwayne Johnson," Jacobs said. "I saw some of the stuff. I remember one time driving with D-Lo in Detroit and the police come up next to us and they shine their spotlight in the car and look then, drive off. I had never experienced that before and so I asked what the hell was that and D-Lo said, 'That's driving while black'."

Jacobs also mentioned how tough it is for people to understand the situation that people of different colour experience. The WWE veteran said from experience that certain things are different for different people, and changes to the system are the only way things could ever change.

"I can't put myself in the shoes of an African American," Jacobs said. "It's a matter of perspective. Different people do have different experiences. For me, the root issue is that we have the ability to live your life and create what you want to create, and for some people it's just not available or delivered."

"When you hear this term racism you think it's people that don't like people of colour and I find that not to be the case. Unfortunately there are some people like that, but most people aren't."

