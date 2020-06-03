Hangman Page and Kenny Omega retained their AEW World Tag Team Titles on tonight's AEW Dynamite against Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc.

The champs will now move to Fyter Fest and face Best Friends. Chuck Taylor and Trent beat Private Party at last month's Double or Nothing: The Buy In to get a crack at the titles.

It was announced Fyter Fest will be on July 1 and July 8. The shows will be on TNT, but will begin at 10 pm ET. It's unclear if a regular Dynamite will take place before at its usual 8 pm ET spot, or if AEW is just airing its show later on those two weeks.

Below is the updated card:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage (AEW World Championship)

* Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c) vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship)