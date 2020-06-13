AEW Tag Team Champion "Hangman" Adam Page isn't happy about his match next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

The upcoming match is Page & Kenny Omega vs. Natural Nightmares (QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes).

Page tweeted earlier, "wait what I thought best friends were next contenders, what the hell is even going on around here, a man tried to cut my head off with a hacksaw last week."

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan replied to Page's complaint about his opponents not being Best Friends.

Khan replied, "You're defending v. the #2 contenders the undefeated Natural Nightmares on Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite, & then the winners, the champs, will defend at Fyter Fest v. the #1 contenders, the winners of Best Friends v. @IAmJericho/@sammyguevara. Lots of great tag teams, good luck."

After Tony Khan's comment, Page replied to his first tweet, "turn off replies."

Below you can see their exchange:

