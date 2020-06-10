There's now speculation on former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Heath Slater and Rhyno possibly reuniting in Impact Wrestling.

Last night's Impact episode featured Rhyno continuing his storyline with Rohit Raju, who declared that Rhyno should be treating him as a tag team partner.

"A tag team partner? I've already got a tag team partner and he's got kids," Rhyno said.

The segment ended with Rhyno fighting back after Raju attacked him.

Slater used the "I've Got Kids!" catchphrase in WWE after a storyline where actors were brought in as his wife and kids.

Rhyno left WWE last year and Slater was released back in mid-April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. He will be free to go where he wants on July 15 when his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expires.

Below is video from the Impact segment, which was re-tweeted by Slater: