An individual asked TNA Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling Producer Gail Kim if the Knockouts Tag Team Titles could be making a return with how the current roster is looking. The titles debuted in September of 2009 and were deactivated in June of 2013. Kim tagged Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore and ran down some potential teams that could be put together at the moment.

Madison Rayne then joined the conversation, "Ok, ok, I fully support this tweet, and let's play fantasy booker for a second. If I can't convince my former tag partner (hi @gailkimITSME) to get back in the ring...perhaps the 'Queen Bee' and [either] Tenille Dashwood, Deonna Purrazzo, Diamante, or Taynara Conti."

Conti, a former NXT star, responded, "Well...[fist bump and muscle flex emojis]"

The newly signed Purrazzo retweeted Conti and wrote, "Team Released?!" referencing both of their recent releases from WWE.

"Hahaha deal! #HappiestTeam," Conti responded.

While this is all just speculation of Conti's interest in Impact, a fan on Twitter did note Conti and D'Amore are now following each other on social media.

