- Above is the intro video for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV, which will feature more build for the July 18 Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Tonight's show will feature Trey vs. Madman Fulton, Kiera Hogan vs. Havok, Chris Bey vs. Suicide, TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Reno Scum, Moose vs. Crazzy Steve for Moose's TNA World Heavyweight Title, and more.

- Impact Wrestling has announced an expansion of their popular channel on Pluto TV LATAM in Latin America. The channel will now expand into 17 more countries on the platform, offering new and exclusive Spanish-language content created just for the platform.

Below is the full announcement sent to us: