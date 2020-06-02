Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:

Don't miss the premiere of IMPACT in 60 TONIGHT at 10/9c immediately following IMPACT on @AXSTV - the debut episode will focus on The Asylum Years!



FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/Ey9g8G7r52 pic.twitter.com/X1kvnc0gJ4 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 2, 2020

Our live coverage will begin shortly. Stay tuned!