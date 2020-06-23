Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with some Knockouts action!

Tasha Steelz (w/Kiera Hogan) vs. Nevaeh (w/Havok)

Tasha Steelz is talking smack to Nevaeh. Nevaeh fires the first shot. Steelz hits back. Nevaeh corners Steelz. After Nevaeh connects a running clothesline, Steelz rolls out of the ring. Kiera Hogan whispers something in Steelz's ear before she enters the ring. Steelz is back in. Steelz connects an impressive running knee. Next, Steelz rolls Nevaeh through with a snapmare, followed by a kick to the back. Nevaeh gets back up. Steelz fires three hard-hitting shots, sending Nevaeh down again. Steelz hooks the leg for a pinfall, Nevaeh kicks out at 2.

Steelz locks in a sleepers hold. Nevaeh fights out of it. Nevaeh corners Steelz - keeps her down with multiple kicks. Steelz rolls out and connects a neckbreaker. Steelz runs towards Nevaeh, Nevaeh moves out of the way. Steelz slams into the ring post shoulder first. Nevaeh sends Steelz up and over with a powerful German Suplex. Hogan distracts Nevaeh for a second, which helps Steelz rolls Nevaeh up for a pin and a win.

Winner: Tasha Steelz

Next, we see a clip from Deonna Purrazzo's interview on "Busted Open Radio" last week. Jordynne Grace interrupts her interview. She calls Purrazzo out for her malicious attacks. Grace says that she's going to crush Purrazzo the next time she sees her. Purrazzo is furious that Grace interrupted her interview. She says that she has become the face of Impact, and Grace is jealous of that. Grace is all for defending her title against her. Purrazzo guarantees that she'll become the new Knockouts Champion.

Backstage: Gia Miller wants to hear Purrazzo's take on Grace's comments while on Busted Open. Purrazzo says she didn't come to Impact to interact with those lower than her - she came to win titles. Alisha Edwards is back! She calls Purrazzo out on her disrespectful behavior. She challenges her to a match tonight!

Backstage: Johnny Swinger is so excited to find a mystery partner for him and Chris Bey's six-man tag team match tonight. Someone's at the door. Swinger grabs it, and its Rich Swann. He asks Swann to be their partner tonight. Swann informs Swinger that he won't do it because A. he's still injured, and not cleared to compete and B. Willie Mack is his friend. He refuses to face him.

Up next, the Impact Plus Moment of the Week. It's Bully Ray vs. D-Von from Nov. 1, 2012.

