Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! Before the first match starts, Mathews announces that there's been a change made to the main event match at Slammiversary. Since the Impact World Championship is currently vacant, the main event will now be a four-way match between Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin, Trey and a mystery opponent. After they make that new announcement, the first match kicks off!

Chris Bey (w/ Johnny Swinger) vs. Suicide

Chris Bey takes the lead at the beginning of the match with a midsection kick towards Suicide. Bey goes up and over the top rope landing on the apron. Bey comes off the second rope with a deep arm drag. Suicide ducks the line and connects an atomic drop on Bey. Suicide goes for a cover, Bey kicks out at 2. Suicide Irish Whips Bey towards the corner. Suicide puts Bey up in the electric chair position, then slams him down on the mat. He then flies off the middle rope with a lionsault. Bey finds a way back into the match with a clothesline.