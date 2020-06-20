As part of yesterday's #SpeakingOut movement on social media, sexual abuse allegations were brought up against Impact Wrestling's Dave Crist, Joey Ryan, and Michael Elgin.

Crist was accused of sending unsolicited photos of himself to a wrestler named Ziggy Haim, Rockstar Pro Wrestling has already cut ties with Crist's OI4K Wrestling Academy. Using a different name, Elgin was accused of the same actions by wrestler Kaitlin Diemond with the photos stopping once she confronted him about it.

A wrestler named Corinne Mink said she once picked Ryan up from an airport for a show and he groped her while she was driving. She let the promoter know of what happened and he said Ryan wouldn't be booked ever again, but was done so 18 months later.

You can read the full statements in the tweets below.

In response to these allegations, Impact Wrestling's parent company, Anthem Sports & Entertainment, released the following statement:

"It is a core value of the Anthem organization that we conduct our business with respect and integrity, providing a safe and secure work environment for our employees and performers. We are following carefully the various allegations being made through social media, and are reviewing all incidents involving Impact Wrestling talent and personnel to determine an appropriate course of action."

Ryan, Elgin, and Crist, have yet to comment.