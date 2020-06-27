Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are reportedly close to a stateside deal with Impact Wrestling, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

The promotion is looking to get things done so the team can appear at Slammiversary on July 18, which is also the date they're free from WWE's non-compete clause after they were released in mid-April as part of company-wide cuts due to COVID-19.

As seen in the promo video above, Gallows and Anderson are among the numerous released WWE stars that could be showing up in Impact down the road.

Impact's deal is said to do be "incredibly strong" and will still allow them to work with New Japan Pro Wrestling down the road. Obviously with current travel restrictions, it might be awhile before they can get overseas.

Gallows and Anderson have been promoting their big "TalkNShopAMania" podcast show on July 18 where they will likely talk about their time in WWE and their future.