Several recently released WWE Superstars were teased to be heading to Impact Wrestling.

Tonight's Impact episode on AXS TV featured a teaser video for Slammiversary, announcing the pay-per-view for Saturday, July 18.

The teaser featured a man wearing a black hoodie, pouring a glass of whiskey and watching breaking news on TV, with a similar look to the recent mystery WWE hacker on SmackDown. A reporter appeared in front of a screen with "You're Fired!" on it. The breaking news went on to say that over 20 superstars had been released amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, and mentioned wishing them the best in their future endeavors, a signature WWE line when it comes to their departure announcements. The screen then flashed with images of Eric Young, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Curt Hawkins, EC3, Mike and Maria Kanellis, and Drake Maverick (Rockstar Spud).

There was also an apparent reference to Rusev as the Bulgarian flag was shown.

Impact has not officially announced the signing of these former WWE Superstars, who were all released back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. All Superstars are under 90-day non-compete clauses with WWE and will be free to sign with who they want on Wednesday, July 15, just three days before Slammiversary.

Stay tuned for updates on the possible new Impact signings. You can see the promo from Impact below: