Impact Wrestling has just announced that X Division Champion Willie Mack will defend the title against Chris Bey at Slammiversary.
Below is the updated card for the event:
IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey
IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
IMPACT X DIVISION Championship
Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey
Slammiversary is on Saturday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET. The PPV will be available to order on FITE.
BREAKING: @DashingChrisBey will challenge @Willie_Mack for the X-Division Championship at #Slammiversary on July 18th!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 26, 2020
