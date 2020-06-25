Impact Wrestling has just announced that X Division Champion Willie Mack will defend the title against Chris Bey at Slammiversary.

Below is the updated card for the event:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

IMPACT X DIVISION Championship

Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey

Slammiversary is on Saturday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET. The PPV will be available to order on FITE.