- Above is new video of Io Shirai getting her custom side plates on the WWE NXT Women's Title. Shirai won the title by defeating Rhea Ripley and former champion Charlotte Flair at Sunday's NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event. She's set to kick off the new era of her reign on tonight's NXT episode.

- The Dexter Lumis vs. The Undisputed Era storyline continued on Twitter today as NXT Champion Adam Cole announced that Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish are back home safe. Sunday's "Takeover: In Your House" event saw Lumis drive away with Strong and Fish in the trunk of their own car during the Backlot Brawl that saw Cole retain his title over The Velveteen Dream.

Cole wrote, "Just an update for everyone... Roddy & Bobby got home early this morning. They are tired, dehydrated, but they are safe. They're resting now. They also said they wouldn't miss @WWENXT tonight for the world. More on this later..."

Strong's wife even got involved after Lumis tweeted a selfie from his account on Tuesday.

She responded to the tweet and wrote, "If my husband doesn't come home SOON, I swear to everything that is holy, blessed, kosher etc, I WILL FIND YOU @DexterLumis and it'll be the last game of hide n seek you will ever play."

Lumis is set to face Cole in a non-title match on tonight's NXT episode. You can see the related tweets below:

Just an update for everyone...



Roddy & Bobby got home early this morning. They are tired, dehydrated, but they are safe. They're resting now. They also said they wouldn't miss @WWENXT tonight for the world. More on this later... — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 10, 2020

If my husband doesn't come home SOON, I swear to everything that is holy, blessed, kosher etc, I WILL FIND YOU @DexterLumis and it'll be the last game of hide n seek you will ever play. https://t.co/cimLjiw3IY — Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) June 10, 2020