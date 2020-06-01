WWE SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker took to Twitter this evening and issued a tweet in support of President Trump. As you might imagine, the United States Marine is receiving a barrage of negative feedback to the tweet.

"Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More," Ryker wrote.

Ryker is currently working the SmackDown brand with Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler, another US Marine. They are known as The Forgotten Sons and their military service is being acknowledged in the storylines.

You can see Ryker's full tweet below: