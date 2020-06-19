Indie wrestler Phil Earley has made several accusations against Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey (Synn), going back to when Cornette ran Ohio Valley Wrestling when it was a WWE developmental territory.

Below is Earley's initial statement, compiled from a series of tweets:

"I made a very vague post yesterday about @TheJimCornette. In the face of current events I feel the need to clarify and speak up. During my first year in the business, his wife, Stacy, attempted to groom me. She approached via DM, sent me lewd photos I never asked for, implied protection from the Kentucky commission (stating he was a family friend), and told me she WAS going to f--k me, as if I didn't have a choice. My experience with them is tame compared to others, though When Jim was booking at OVW, if you wanted a contract or on his show, you HAD to perform sexual acts on his wife, many times with him watching. This has happened for many, MANY people. A close friend of mine was groomed and basically brainwashed by them for YEARS. When he finally escaped, Stacy went to great lengths to not only terrorize him, but to actively try to have other wrestlers physically assault him. I was one of them. She sent me pictures show tires of his he's slashed, and bragging about setting him up to lose his job, his apartment, even his car. All because he escaped an extremely toxic relationship and didn't want anything to do with them. Stacy bragged about being able to call the Kentucky commission to give him 'targets'. He was a family friend, and if she wanted, she could turn his attention to anyone licensed in the state to potentially hurt, and sometimes even ruin their careers. When he says 'cult of cornette', it's because he has a history of taking advantage of greenhorns using his power and position as booker for OVW in order to fufill his and his wife's sexual desires. They used their place of power to hurt many, many people. No one wants to speak up because of his position in wrestling, but this is EXTREMELY common knowledge among OVW alumni. This will probably ruin a lot of opportunities in wrestling, and that's fine, but make no mistake: Jim Cornette is trash. He and his wife have made power plays in order to hurt many, many people. f--k you Jim. f--k you Stacy. You are scum."

Earley added in another tweet, "I just feel like I betrayed the school that let me learn the craft of professional wrestling. OVW is the reason I turned my life around. And I feel like I've betrayed them. That's how messed up wrestling can be. My hands are shaking and I'm scared s--tless over typing this."

Wrestler Mike Braddock tweeted that Cornette and his wife also tried this with him.

He wrote, "The proof is everyone that has worked with Jim and Synn at OVW has experienced it in some way themselves. They attempted it with me."

Earley also included some racy screenshots from Stacy, edited to protect the identity of his friend. You can also see those screenshots below.

Jim apparently responded to the accusations today on Twitter.

He wrote, "Morning all--I know that my name has to be involved in everything because it gets attention, but I'm too busy running a pizza parlor from the basement of my pedophile ring to make any twitter goofs and their 700 fake accounts famous today."

Cornette made another tweet and indicated that they are taking legal action.

"Helpful hint: I have been told that when you're faking screenshots of something that "happened" years ago, you shouldn't use the person's profile picture that's only been up a week and a half. It's the little things, but that's for attorneys to discuss," he wrote.

Stay tuned for updates on the Cornette situation. You can see the full related tweets below:

