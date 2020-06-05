WWE RAW Superstar Jinder Mahal is back on the shelf again.

Mahal revealed on Instagram this morning that he had to undergo another knee operation. The surgery was a success and he says he will be back stronger than ever.

"Unfortunately I had to go under the knife again to fix some knee issues. The journey has hit a speed bump, but I will be back stronger than ever," Mahal wrote in the IG post seen below, which was tagged in Birmingham, Alabama.

Mahal just returned to the ring in late April after being out of action for almost a year with a knee injury. He looked dominant in his return match on RAW against Akira Tozawa and appeared to be getting a big push.

There's no word yet on when he will return, but we will keep you updated.