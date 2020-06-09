John Cena announced this week that he has matched the BTS Army's donation of $1 million to the "Black Lives Matter" group.

"Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M," Cena tweeted.

Variety reports that shortly after K-pop band BTS and Big Hit Entertainment donated $1 million to BLM, their fans, known as the BTS Army, then matched the donation within 24 hours. Cena then matched that donation for a total of $3 million between Cena, BTS and their fans. BTS fans actually raised $1,026,531 with 35,609 donors.

You can see Cena's full tweet below: