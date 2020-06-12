John Morrison recently spoke with Mat Elfring of Gamespot to promote Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Morrison and The Miz will challenge WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman in a Handicap Match for the title on Sunday.

Morrison said they have discussed what might happen if he and The Miz manage to take the title from Strowman on Sunday.

"We've talked about it both ways," Morrison said. "Co-champions would be nice. We could cut the belt in half and make some sort of a Universal Championship pendant. Sell that as merchandise, and probably get a really nice royalty check for that. Or the other way we were thinking it is whoever gets the fall would win. If I win--if I beat Braun--then Miz would get the first shot at me. Or if Miz pins Braun, then I would get the first shot at him."

Morrison is excited about Backlash as this is the highest-profile match he's had since returning to WWE. He talked about wanting to win a top singles title and having unfinished business in the company.

"One of the reasons I was excited about Backlash--one of the reasons I came back to WWE--because I never got that big win," Morrison said. "I was, at the end, a multiple-time tag team champion, but never the World Champion, never the Universal Champion.

"That is one of the things that I want to achieve. In addition to that, there's a lot of guys on the roster that I have not yet taken [on]. Guys like Roman Reigns, [Seth] Rollins, Kevin Owens, Aleister Black, Ricochet, which is funny that I say that because I wrestled Prince Puma [Ricochet's ring name in Lucha Underground] plenty of times, but Ricochet not much. There's a lot of unfinished business that I feel like I have, which to me is exciting. The other reason I came back was to have fun. I feel like I missed that a little bit on the first run. And now my mentality is everything I do should be fun."

Morrison appeared on The World According To Wrestling podcast several years ago and took a shot at Roman Reigns when asked if he would like to wrestle The Big Dog. Morrison commented then that he might want to face Reigns in 10 years once he learns how to wrestle. Morrison brought up that infamous quote in the new interview with Gamespot, and revealed what he thinks of Reigns now.

"Someone asked me if I wanted to wrestle [Reigns]," said Morrison. "I said, 'Yeah, I'd love to wrestle that guy. Maybe in 10 years once he learns how to wrestle.' And they screen capped that with a really jerky picture of me smiling.

"And I stand by that then, but I've been in the ring with him once now, right down to seeing the caliber of matches that he's capable of now. That's another example of a guy who has really come into his own."