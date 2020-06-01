UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones announced on social media that he will vacate his title, ending his run and waiting to see what the future holds for himself in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Jones and UFC president Dana White have had several back-and-forth "talks" through interviews and other platforms in recent weeks. Most of the discussions have centered around a proposal by Jones to face heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou, and how much money he would receive for taking the fight.

"#ESPN Reyes vs Jan for the UFC light heavyweight championship of the world," Jones posted on Twitter. "As of right now, I go nothing to really gain fighting either of them. Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight. Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then."

Jones was referring to top challengers Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz to his title, while also noting a potential fight with current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

He later went on to confirm that he is "revoking" his title.

