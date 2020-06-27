Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs (WWE star Kane) was scheduled to be a special guest at a campaign fundraising event for Eric Brakey, but he canceled due to an undisclosed health issue.

The event, Liberty and Lobsters, has now been postponed to a later date. Eric Brakey is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Maine's 2nd Congressional District.

According to his campaign team's statement, which can be read below, the health issue is not serious.

Unfortunately, we must postpone tonight's previously scheduled Liberty and Lobsters event. Our special guest Mayor Glenn Jacobs has come down with a health issue. While it is not serious, it does make it impossible for him to attend. A new date for the event will be announced in the coming weeks. We'll keep you posted regarding the new date and details. Thank you for your continued support and we hope to see you at an event in the future! - Brakey for Congress Team

Kane was elected the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee in August 2018.