WWE Superstar and mayor of Knox County, TN Kane (Glenn Jacobs) was recently interviewed by Yahoo Sports where he talked about his career and The Last Ride documentary. Kane talked about his introduction in WWE and the pressure to make the Kane gimmick successful.

"Originally, my whole storyline and the Kane character was kind of thrown together to give Undertaker an opponent," Kane recalled. "Vince liked the idea so much that they decided to build an actual storyline behind it and character out of it.

"From my perspective, I had to make it work. I didn't want to let anyone down and I didn't want to let Mark [Callaway] down. I thought I could do it, but realized I had to do it because of the pressure and that for me, it was my last chance. I figured I wouldn't get another one."

Kane proclaimed his early storyline with The Undertaker as "the best, most epic storyline that has ever been done." He compared the storyline to Greek mythology.

"I think it's the best, most epic storyline that has ever been done," Kane said. "Really it was almost like you took Greek mythology and put it into wrestling with us. The thing is, everything was moving so quickly and we were so caught up in the moment that we saw it as just doing business and trying to compete with WCW and everyone else on the roster.

"It was very internally competitive at the point. You had all of these people really pushing each other to provide the best product that we could, that was the focus. Now, you're able to take a breath and look back and realize how amazing it is."