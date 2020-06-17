Two more WWE NXT matches have been announced for next week's episode.

Karrion Kross vs. Bronson Reed and Cameron Grimes vs. Damien Priest have been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode from the WWE Performance Center.

As noted, next week's show will also feature NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defending against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano. The winner of that match will go on to the July 8 episode for a "Winner Takes All" match against NXT Champion Adam Cole.

Stay tuned for updates on next week's show.