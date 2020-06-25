WWE on-air talent Kayla Braxton has taken a break from Twitter.

Braxton took to Twitter this afternoon and announce the social media hiatus after earlier announcing her second positive test for the coronavirus. Her first bout with COVID-19 came back in March, and now she's tested positive for it again.

The tweet announcing the break from Twitter is unavailable as her account has been deactivated, which will allow her to bring it back when she's ready, but she cited an "emotionally taxing" few weeks as the reason for the break.

"It's been an emotionally taxing several weeks so I'm going to take a little hiatus from social media. In the meantime, be safe. Be healthy. And please, be kind," Braxton wrote shortly before taking her Twitter account offline.

Stay tuned for updates on Braxton. She will be off WWE TV for a few weeks due to this second bout with the virus.

Braxton's Instagram account is still active as of this writing. You can see her latest post below, which was posted on Wednesday afternoon: