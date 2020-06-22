WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently underwent shoulder surgery of some kind.

As seen in the Instagram photos below, Nash revealed the nasty scars from going under the knife. Matt Morgan commented and asked what happened, and Nash replied "52 years of lifting weights"

Nash captioned the first photo with, "First view after a shower. Little lumpy. At least it hurts like hell"

Nash then posted a photo of his arm in a sling and wrote, "Let's get this party started. Heal, then train without that golf ball in my joint."

You can see the full post-surgery photos from Nash below: