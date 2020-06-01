As noted earlier tonight, WWE SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker took to Twitter and went public with his support for President Trump. Ryker then received a barrage of criticism from fans on social media for that support.

"Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More," Ryker wrote.

RAW Superstar Kevin Owens took to Twitter after tonight's show and responded to Ryker's tweet on Trump. Owens said he thinks it was "absolutely f--king pathetic" that Ryker used his catchphrase for The Forgotten Sons during a trying time for the country.

"The freedom you speak of entitles you to speak your mind all you want. I'm not here to argue that. I just really need to tell you that I think you pushing your s--tty wrestling catchphrase as all of this is happening is absolutely f--king pathetic. Good night," Owens wrote.

Ryker has not responded to Owens' tweet as of this writing.

You can see their full tweets below: