Kevin Owens did not attend today's WWE RAW taping at the Performance Center in Orlando, according to Fightful Select.

Owens reportedly communicated to the company that he would not be at the next RAW taping after the positive COVID-19 test by a developmental trainee was revealed on Monday night.

It was said that WWE officials did not try and pressure Owens into attending the taping, and there were no issues with Owens choosing not to work, at least on the surface of the situation. People in WWE also noted that there was no heat on Owens that they had heard of, and it was said that he expressed his decision respectfully.

WWE is hoping to have Owens back by the next set of tapings, but his participation at the next taping has not been confirmed.

Owens worked Monday's RAW and defeated Angel Garza.

As we've noted, WWE officials made it clear months ago that talents could take time away if they felt uncomfortable with working during the coronavirus pandemic, and if they did then they would not be punished for the decision.

