- The above video is the top 10 moments from this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

- Lacey Evans commented about not being booked tomorrow for WWE Backlash.

She tweeted, "*Looks at schedule for Sunday.....Loooorrrddddddd. I'm not booked ya nasties. But I will be tuning in to see what's brought to the table. And yes, ill be tweet tweeting the whole time."

- The Miz and John Morrison are confident that they will be defeating WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman tomorrow at Backlash.

He shared on Instagram, key art of billboards of him and Morrison with the Universal Championship.

Miz captioned the photo, "Received key art for our billboards after we win at #WWEBacklash Sunday. @wweonfox landscape will change and history will be made. Why have just one Universal Champion when you can have TWO!"

Below you can see the key art: