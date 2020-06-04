As noted on Wednesday at this link, it was reported on Wrestling Observer Live that WWE had made low contract offers for some of the recently released WWE Superstars to return. It was then revealed on WWE NXT that Drake Maverick has returned after signing a NXT contract after his main event tournament loss to new NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo del Fantasma.

It looks like Lio Rush was not one of the talents offered a return to the company. Rush took to Twitter today and expressed frustration with the reported offers, and apparently with the Maverick storyline on NXT.

"Man....Are they going to hire everyone back then? Kind of a slap in the face to use this as a shoot work. But i guess I'm not surprised. Super happy for anyone getting there job back. But damn, real trauma and a lot of others were apart of this," Rush wrote.

Rush was one of many WWE talents released back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. You can see his full tweet below: