As seen below, MLW star Low-Ki commented on his choice of wearing a mask during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

"Respect is a two-way street. I respect your right to remain ignorant, be ruled by fear and not by logic or intelligence, wear a mask, 'social distance' that ultimately harms your health now and, in the future, provided I do not pay for your bad decisions.

"I respect my own health enough to expose my immune system to the world by shaking hands and embracing people as we have for thousands of years to build our immune systems to fight against disease now and in the future.

"You have zero right to tell me that I must wear a mask, take a vaccine, or 'social distance' from others who also choose no to do these things. Life is about choices and in the information age, ignorance is a choice. I choose not to be ignorant."

An individual then asked Low-Ki about why he wouldn't wear a mask to potentially protect others who may not be able to fight off the virus.

"Not a DR. Mask application = reduced oxygen intake," Low-Ki responded. "O2 reduction = Hypoxia / hypoxemia. Intentionally reduce oxygen, potentially further illness, social fear & confirmation bias, as a virtue signal? Logical, not emotional. Learn how to operate the beautiful machine you have."

Another fan asked why those who chose to wear a mask are considered "ignorant," as worded in his initial statement.

"'Ignorant' associates with a negative connotation, initially drawing ego protection by individual self preservation for lack of understanding threat," Low-Ki wrote. "Does not indicate favor of, nor against. Many want their beliefs confirmed by others & attack when not affirmed. Stand alone >>> Information has been clouded purposefully for this fear division amongst the people perspectives. Vulnerable must be protected intelligently, not emotionally. Emotion has been promoted moreso than intelligence to create divide. Same trap. Different day."

MLW is not currently running any events, but is looking to hold one on October 3 in Dallas/Forth Worth at the NYTEX Sports Centre.

