Mandy Rose caught up with ComicBookMovie.com to discuss being compared to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who her dream WrestleMania opponent would be, and not having a WWE Women's Tag Title run with Sonya Deville.

Although the two are currently split-up, Rose and Deville worked together — whether in Absolution or Fire & Desire — for most of their WWE main roster run. Rose was asked if she felt there was a missed opportunity for the two to have a championship run together.

"I think we'd always hoped to have a run, of course," Rose said. "You always do, but maybe it just wasn't in our cards and wasn't meant to be. As you can see, Sonya and I aren't in a tag team for a reason. She clearly couldn't take the idea of being in my shadow. We were best friends, so I don't know what she's mad at, but the fact that maybe some people saw more of a star in me, that's not my problem.

"Don't hate the player, hate the game. You just never know. Championships really aren't everything. A title around your waist doesn't make you ... of course, it's nice to have, and it's something we all want to have, but it really doesn't have much to do with the success of your career."

Before WWE, Rose came from a fitness background and has often been compared to Trish Stratus — both for the good and for the bad.

"That was always a thing in the beginning when I first started," Rose said about having to prove herself in wrestling. "Trish had the same tribulations to get through as well. We're both from the fitness world and were models, and people have this idea that 'You're just a model,' but have you ever seen a model and an athlete at the same time?

"That's possible. It's just ignorance, to be honest. People just assume that you can't do both, but I've proven myself up until this point and I've proven myself that you can have both and you don't just have to be a pretty face. Why can't you have both?"

Speaking of Stratus, Rose also picked the former champion as her dream WrestleMania opponent.

"I would say myself versus Trish Stratus," Rose stated. "She's always been a huge inspiration for me, and like I said earlier, we've had very similar paths in this business, and she's always been so sweet to me every time I see her.

"She is just an amazing woman who has created so many amazing moments in her career, and coming from a fitness background, she was able to really prove to people that she had what it takes, so that's a similar story for me. So, I would definitely say that would be a hot match up for sure!"